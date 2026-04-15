EREC Awards Four Scholarships To Northview And Jay Seniors

April 15, 2026

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has announced four scholarship awards to students in the utility’s service area.

Four-year Herman D. Johnson Scholarships are being awarded to Savannah Hudson from Northview High School and Brea Lyle from Jay High School. Savannah plans to pursue a law degree, and Brea plans to earn her master’s in nursing.

EREC Trade/Votech Scholarships are being awarded to Tyler Carach from Northview High School and Nicholas Baxley from Jay High School. Tyler will be heading to the Southeast Lineman Training Center in August, and Nicholas plans to attend Locklin Technical College to study HVAC.

The students will be recognized at the EREC Annual Meeting on April 25 at Ernest Ward Middle School.

Pictured: (top, L-R) Savannah Hudson, Brea Lyle, (bottom, L-R) Tyler Carach, and Nicholas Baxley. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 