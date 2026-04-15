Cantonment Woman Charged With Aggravated Battery At Downtown Restaurant

A Saturday afternoon lunch at Nick’s Boathouse turned violent in the parking lot after an argument led to a woman allegedly using a firearm to pistol-whip a victim.

According to arrest reports, Martaina Conner, 47, was charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after witnesses told Pensacola Police she brandished a handgun during a fight at the West Main Street restaurant.

The altercation reportedly began as a verbal dispute involving Conner’s son and another group. Investigators say Conner retrieved a Ruger LCP from her vehicle and waved it in the air before using the bottom of the firearm to strike a victim multiple times in the head and face.

While Conner claimed she acted in self-defense, police noted that witness accounts and social media video appeared to show her initiating the physical attack with the weapon. Officers later recovered the handgun from Conner’s purse.

Conner was released from jail on $12,000 bond.