Fifth Suspect In Atmore MLK Day Shooting Arrested In Florida

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with a MLK Day shooting in Atmore.

A U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Emonee Demontaen Long recently on felony warrants from Atmore for felon in possession of a firearm and felony violation of probation on an original charge of discharging a gun into an occupied building.

He was found and arrested as Cessna Landing on Hogtown Bayou near Santa Rosa Beach. Once at the Walton County Jail, a large quantity of tobacco and spice were found hidden on his person, according to WCSO.

The Walton County authorities filed additional charges against Long of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, felony possession of synthetic cannabis, possession of marijuana, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

He will face extrication back to Atmore once the Florida charges are satisfied.

Four others were previously arrested and charged.

Jijavious Jadarrius Williams (first photo below, left) and Jitayvious Jamar Williams (first photo below, right), both from Baldwin County, were each charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, and one count of shooting into an occupied building.

Nathaniel Crenshaw (second photo below, left) was charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle, and one count of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle. His brother, Tobijah Keimond Crenshaw (second photo below, right and bottom photo) was arrested during a traffic stop for two counts of attempted murder, four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle, and on count of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle.