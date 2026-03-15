Community Honors Cantonment Veteran Critically Wounded In Operation Epic Fury (With Gallery)

Hundreds of people came together Saturday to honor retired former serviceman Hunter Girdner of Cantonment, who was critically wounded while saving a member of his military contract crew in support of Operation Epic Fury.

“I appreciate everyone for coming,” Girdner (pictured left) told the crowd gathered at the University of West Florida Conference Center. “It really means a lot to me, to have the support of the community.”

After being injured while serving, Girdner joined a contract crew at a top secret location in the Middle East, his way of continuing to serve.

“I had something to give, and I found a way to do it,” he said. “I used my body to ease my mind.”

For a photo gallery from the event, click here.

During this deployment, his team was located in a targeted area and was attacked. While relocating, the Cantonment veteran noticed one of his squad members, John Gabrysiak, was left behind. While running back to rescue his teammate, he was hit by shrapnel and critically wounded, undergoing several operations including the removal of a kidney, spleen repair, and more at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Gabrysiak (pictured left) also addressed the crowd, expressing his thankfulness to Girdner.

“He is a son of this community; he is someone who grew up among us, learned the same values that many of us were raised with, and when the moment came to act, he lived those values out in the most profound way possible during Operation Epic Fury,” Rep. Michelle Salzman said about Girdner, a 2016 graduate of Tate High School. “This is not just bravery, it’s character; it’s loyalty. And it’s simply America… It comes from something deeper, values that are forged in family and community and country and in faith.”

“Hunter, it takes a pretty special person to run back into the war zone,” Florida Lt. Governor Jay Collins told Girdner during Saturday evening’s event. “Thank you for living up to your heritage of your time in the military, and thanks for standing up for John.”

“Hunter, the power of your moment, you didn’t wait,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “Your moment is going to define your life, and very much your legacy. We appreciate you.”

Simmons presented a Sheriff’s Award for performing an outstanding service to the community.

Prior to the event at UWF, a convoy honoring Girdner traveled from the former Denny’s on Nine Mile Road to UWF, with dozens of motorcycles, including the Patriot Guard, law enforcement and dozens of other vehicles. People lined up along Nine Mile Road to honor Girdner, including several people with a large American flag draped over a pickup truck at the John R. Jones Ballpark.

For a photo gallery from the convoy, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.