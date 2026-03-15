Walnut Hill Ruritan Holds 51st Annual Farm Auction (With Photo Gallery)

The Walnut Hill Ruritan Club held its 51st annual auction Saturday in Walnut Hill with crowds bidding on farm equipment and hundreds of other items.

All proceeds from the auction benefit the Walnut Hill Ruritan Club’s community service projects in the Walnut Hill area. The auction is held each year in the spring.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The auction included not only farm equipment, but also household items like tools and small equipment, lawn and garden items, antiques, and more.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.