Walnut Hill Ruritan Holds 51st Annual Farm Auction (With Photo Gallery)

March 15, 2026

The Walnut Hill Ruritan Club held  its 51st annual auction Saturday in Walnut Hill with crowds bidding on farm equipment and hundreds of other items.

All proceeds from the auction benefit the Walnut Hill Ruritan Club’s community service projects in the Walnut Hill area. The auction is held each year in the spring.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The auction included not only farm equipment, but also household items like tools and small equipment, lawn and garden items, antiques, and more.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 