New Escambia County Extension Council Members Appointed

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners recently appointed several North Escambia residents to the Escambia County Extension Council. The following individuals will serve a two-year term, ending on February 29, 2029:

Zone 2 — Vicki Mizrahi, Wilma Road, McDavid (Zone 2 is south of the intersection at Highway 164 and Highway 97 to the north side of Tungoil Road)

— Vicki Mizrahi, Wilma Road, McDavid (Zone 2 is south of the intersection at Highway 164 and Highway 97 to the north side of Tungoil Road) Zone 5 — Kristal Hayes, Mathison Road, Cantonment (Zone 5 is north side of Quintette Road to the south side of Molino Road)

— Kristal Hayes, Mathison Road, Cantonment (Zone 5 is north side of Quintette Road to the south side of Molino Road) Zone 6 — Lauren Mate, Goldenrod Road, Cantonment (Zone 6 is south side of Quintette Road to the north side of Kingsfield Road)

— Lauren Mate, Goldenrod Road, Cantonment (Zone 6 is south side of Quintette Road to the north side of Kingsfield Road) Zone 12 — Kellie Graham, Eclipse Lane, Pensacola (At-large)

An Escambia County Extension Council member serves as a volunteer advocate and liaison between the community and the Extension Service. Responsibilities include attending quarterly meetings, identifying local needs in areas like agriculture and youth development, and collaborating with extension agents to shape regional educational programs. Members must reside in the specific zone they represent.