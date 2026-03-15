New Escambia County Extension Council Members Appointed

March 15, 2026

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners recently appointed several North Escambia residents to the Escambia County Extension Council. The following individuals will serve a two-year term, ending on February 29, 2029:

  • Zone 2 — Vicki Mizrahi, Wilma Road, McDavid (Zone 2 is south of the intersection at Highway 164 and Highway 97 to the north side of Tungoil Road)
  • Zone 5 — Kristal Hayes, Mathison Road, Cantonment (Zone 5 is north side of Quintette Road to the south side of Molino Road)
  • Zone 6 — Lauren Mate, Goldenrod Road, Cantonment (Zone 6 is south side of Quintette Road to the north side of Kingsfield Road)
  • Zone 12 — Kellie Graham, Eclipse Lane, Pensacola (At-large)

An Escambia County Extension Council member serves as a volunteer advocate and liaison between the community and the Extension Service. Responsibilities include attending quarterly meetings, identifying local needs in areas like agriculture and youth development, and collaborating with extension agents to shape regional educational programs. Members must reside in the specific zone they represent.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 