Tate Softball’s Strike Out Cancer Games Approaches Quarter Million Dollars For Fight Against Cancer

Tate Aggie softball’s annual Strike Out Cancer Game is approaching an incredible quarter million dollars raised in the first against cancer.

Friday night’s game was the 15th annual. With $217,000 raised before Friday night, Friday night’s total at over $24,000 and counting early in the game — that’s over $241,000.

Coach Melinda Wyatt will quickly tell you it’s not about her, it’s not about her Tate Aggies, it’s not about the opposing team, and it’s not about anyone.

‘It’s not about y’all,” Wyatt said to the teams Friday night. “We are just providing some entertainment. It’s about all of these survivors that are courageous that have to deal with something that I never want to have to deal with.”

Everything about the game is donated to cancer research. Admission is by donations. There are raffles, concession sales and auctions. Friday night, a chocolate cake topped $200, and a one-of-kind handmade blanket made from 15 years of Aggie Classic t-shirts went for over $1,000. The Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies working the game donate their time.

The umpires not only donate their time — they also bring thousands of dollars in donations.

For several years, the West Florida Jaguars have been the opposing team. But they are always on the same team in the fight against cancer, and Tate is quick to acknowledge that they have been a crucial part of the Aggies’ efforts.

Friday night, the Lady Jags arrived with a check for $8,400.

“That’s why I bring you (WFHS) over here every year is because the other schools around here are cheap,” Wyatt joked.

In previous years, the funds have been donated to the American Cancer Society. Proceeds from Friday night’s game will benefit three local charities — Rally Gulf Coast, the Keeping Abreast Foundation, and the Baptist Healthcare Mammography Program.

“Personally, I believe it’s our obligation. Ours, not just to help one, but all. Not just breast cancer, ovarian cancer. There’re many different types. It’s our obligation,” Wyatt said. “Because cancer is going to find us, whether it’s a friend, neighbor, family member or coworker. Don’t think it’s not going to affect you, because it will.”

As for Friday’s night’s ceremonial opening pitch. It was a “triple” with Tate cancer survivors Kristen Maum, Janice Courson, Sue Hopkins stepping into the circle together.

In game action on Friday night, Tate junior varsity defeated West Florida 8-1, and Tate varsity enjoyed a 5-4 walk-off home run win. [Read more...]

For a photo gallery, click here.

