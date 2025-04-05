Tate Lady Aggies Get Walk-Off Win Over West Florida

The Tate Lady Aggies secured a 5-4 walk-off home run win over the West Florida Jaguars Friday night in the annual Strike Out Cancer game at Tate.

(We will have complete coverage and photos of the Strike Out Cancer events and game action coming up on Sunday morning.)

The Lady Aggies were down 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning when Kara Wine slammed a homer to center field to score two runs.

Tate’s scoring also began with a home run — a solo homer from Kaylie Mitchell to center field.

Jordan Smith earned the win for Tate as she surrendered six hits and three runs (two earned) in a complete game eight innings while walking two and striking out four.

Kara Wine recorded two RBIs, and she went 2-3 on the night. Peyton Womack went 2-4.

In junior varsity action, Tate beat West Florida 8-1.

Up next for the Aggies is a home game ast South Warren on Monday and Gulf Breeze on Thursday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. for both games.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.