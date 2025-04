Free Sports Physicals Offered For High School Athletes

Free sports physicals will be offered for local high school student athletes ahead of summer sports.

The free physicals will be held April 10 and April 15 from 3-6 p.m. at Grace Care Medical at 4929 Mobile Highway in Pensacola. The physical is for high school athletes that need their FHSAA participation physical evaluation form completed.

To schedule the free physical, call (850) 960-7971.