Escambia Animal Shelter Offering Free Adoptions This Week

The Escambia County animal shelter is offering free adoptions for all cats and dogs one year or older through next Saturday, April 12

Puppies will be available for $50, and kittens will be available for $25. A $15 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

To see a full list of adoptable pets in Escambia County, visit 24petconnect.com and choose “Escambia County Florida Animal Services” as the specific shelter.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 West Fairfield Drive. The shelter is open from noon until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.