Industrial Cleaning Company Proposes Warehouse And Office On Hwy. 29 Cantonment

An industrial cleaning service is proposing to construct a new office and warehouse facility on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

According to documents filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee, Smith Industrial Services provides industrial cleaning services to many industrial plants and local municipalities in the area.

They have proposed building an 11,468 square foot office and warehouse facility at 460 South Highway 29, between Companion Animal Clinic and an existing shopping center. The company said the proposed 2.83 acre site will house their local business offices, staging for all of their equipment, and a service facility to maintain their equipment. The lot is currently vacant.

The application states the road frontage portion of the site will be paved with asphalt paving for employee parking. Beyond the rear of the office, the interior portion of the site will be secured by perimeter chain-link fencing with two electronic gates at both driveways. The interior impervious portion of the site is proposed to be crushed stone surfacing. The perimeter of the site will be designed with landscaping buffers.

Site drawings of the proposed facility were not available at time of publication.

In 2023, an engineering firm filed plans prepared for HCA Healthcare, which operates HCA Florida West Hospital, for a 10,860 square foot emergency department on the lot. Those plans never developed.