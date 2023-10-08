Free Standing Emergency Department Proposed For Highway 29 In Cantonment

A free standing emergency department is being proposed for Highway 29 in Cantonment.

An engineering firm has filed plans prepared for HCA Healthcare, which operates HCA Florida West Hospital, for a 10,860 square foot emergency department in the 400 block of Highway 29. The facility, if constructed, would be located on about 2.4 acres on the north side of Highway 29 between Anytime Fitness and Companion Animal Clinic, according to the plans filed with Escambia County. The lot is currently vacant.

Engineering firm Kimley Horn wrote that the free standing emergency department “will be 24-hour operational and will not serve as an overnight patient facility but will serve as a place to stabilize the patient prior to be transferred to the main hopital nearby”.

The plans are currently in a pre-application status with the Escambia County Development Review Committee and are set for a pre-application meeting on Wednesday.

“I can confirm we did purchase the land. We are always looking for ways to support our thriving community, and from time to time we purchase land for potential growth in the future. We don’t have any plans for the property at this time,” Kendrick Doidge, vice president of communications for HCA Florida West Hospital, told NorthEscambia.com late Friday afternoon.

NorthEscambia.com photos and map, click to enlarge.