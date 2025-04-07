Flooding Collapses Road, Closes Bridges, Causes Wreck

Flooding has closed several roadways and caused at least one wreck early Monday morning in North Escambia.

A portion of Pine Forest Road just north of Arthur Brown Road completely collapsed at a culvert. Sometime before daybreak, the driver of Chevrolet pickup truck hit the sinkhole in the dark, heavily damaging the truck. The driver was not injured.

Brushy Creek has overflowed the bridges on Arthur Brown Road, Occie Phillips Road and Pineville Road. All the roadways are closed at the creek. Readers tell us that portions of dirt Pineville Road are underwater or washed out.

For more photos, click here.

CLOSED:

Pine Forest Road (Walnut Hill) — North of Arthur Brown

Arthur Brown @ Brushy Creek

Occie Phillips Road @ Brushy Creek

Pineville @ Brushy Creek

Portions of dirt Pineville Road impassable

All of the roads are west and southwest of Walnut Hill, where radar estimates indicate over a foot a rain fell Sunday night into early Monday morning. The weather station at the Walnut Hill Fire Station recorded 8.15 inches of rain. (The yellow and red areas on the radar image below show an estimated 12 inches of rain or more in the past 24 hours.)

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.