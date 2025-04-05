One Injured When RV T-Bones Car In Century

April 5, 2025

One person was injured when a large recreational vehicle T-boned a Kia sedan Friday night in Century.

It happened on North Century Boulevard between West Highway 4 and Hudson Hill Road just before 8 p.m.

According to witnesses, the Kia pulled onto Highway 29 and into the path of the southbound RV. The RV pushed the Kia for several hundred feet before coming to a complete stop.

The driver of the KIA was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The occupants of the RV — two adults and two children from the Atlanta area — were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash, which closed one southbound lane of North Century Boulevard for well over two hours.

NorthEscambia.co photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 