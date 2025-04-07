Morning Rain, Dropping Into The 40s Monday Night

April 7, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm. High near 62. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Written by William Reynolds 

 