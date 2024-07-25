Early Morning Stabbing In Cantonment Under Investigation

An early morning stabbing in Cantonment is under investigation.

The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. on Winston Street near Sunday Road, just north of 9 1/2 Mile Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was unconscious when he was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

There was no word on any suspect from the ECSO.

No further information has been released as the investigation continues.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.