Showers And Thunderstorms Likely, Some Possible Severe

April 6, 2025

There is a slight risk of severe weather for Sunday into Sunday night.

Here is your official NorthEscambia.com area forecast:

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm.High near 79. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 