Showers And Thunderstorms Likely, Some Possible Severe

There is a slight risk of severe weather for Sunday into Sunday night.

Here is your official NorthEscambia.com area forecast:

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm.High near 79. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.