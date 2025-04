Tate Showband Members Receive Superiors At State Solo And Ensemble

Several members of the Tate High School Showband of the South received a superior rating for their performance at the State Solo and Ensemble last weekend in Tallahassee.

Senior:

Jax Hardnack

Brooklyn Summerlin

Junior:

Carter Hayden

Freshman:

Mason Soto

Kendra McDonald

Gracie Ferlo

Jaren Ridgon

Not pictured: Jax Hardnack and Brooklyn Summerlin. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.