Escambia Man Charged With Killing Wife, Dog

An Escambia County man is accused of murdering his wife, who was reported missing, and a dog.

Timothy Joseph Kramer, 51, was arrested by the Milton Police Department. He is facing charges of homicide and animal cruelty in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s office.

About 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice that 47-year-old Rosa Maria Kramer was missing and was last seen about 6 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said that time that she was possibly in the company of Timothy Kramer.

Deputies said Rosa Kramer was found dead at a home in the 2600 block of Hillcrest Avenue, about a block from Longleaf Elementary School. They said a dog was also found with a gunshot wound; it later died after being taken for veterinarian care.

Kramer remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning without bond.