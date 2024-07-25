Escambia Man Charged With Killing Wife, Dog

July 25, 2024

An Escambia County man is accused of murdering his wife, who was reported missing, and a dog.

Timothy Joseph Kramer, 51, was arrested by the Milton Police Department. He is facing charges of homicide and animal cruelty in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s office.

About 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice that 47-year-old Rosa Maria Kramer was missing and was last seen about 6 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said that time that she was possibly in the company of Timothy Kramer.

Deputies said Rosa Kramer was found dead at a home in the 2600 block of Hillcrest Avenue, about a block from Longleaf Elementary School. They said a dog was also found with a gunshot wound; it later died after being taken for veterinarian care.

Kramer remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 