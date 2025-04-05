Cloudy And Warm Saturday; Severe Storms Possible Sunday
April 5, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 78. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 47.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
