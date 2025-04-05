Cloudy And Warm Saturday; Severe Storms Possible Sunday

April 5, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 78. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

