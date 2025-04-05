Navarre Falls To Northview Softball, Tate Baseball On Friday Night

April 5, 2025

SOFTBALL

Northview 3, Navarre 2

Coming off a big district win 9-4 over Jay Thursday night, the Northview Lady Chiefs added another one to the win column with a 3-2 defeat of the 1A Navarre Friday night in Bratt.

Mikayla McAnally earned the win for Northview, surrendering five hits and two runs (one earneed) in seven innings, walking three and striking out three.

Aubrey Hadley, Addysen Bolen, and Daviona Randolph each had two hits for the Chiefs. Riley Brooks, Aubrey Hadley, and Addysen Bolen each had one RBI for Northview.

The Lady Chiefs will have two road games next week — Tuesday at Gulf Breeze and Thursday at West Florida.

BASEBALL

Tate 5, Navarre 1

The Tate Aggies beat Navarre 5-1 Friday night at Navarre.

Tatite Davis hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth for the Aggies to led Tate with two RBIs as he went 2-4 for the night. Nathan Ozuna  and Cal Foxworth also had two hits each for the Aggies.

Keelan Beasley earned the win for the Aggies. he allowed four hits and one unearned run while striking out five and walking two over six innings. Nathan Connors threw one no-hit, no run inning for Tate in relief.

