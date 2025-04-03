Escambia Woman Charged With 20 Courts Of Child Porn Possession

A 46-year-old Escambia County woman has been charged with 20 counts of child porn possession.

Danielle Marie Ballard was booked into the Escambia County Jail where she’s being held with bond set $1 million.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation into Ballard began after a Crime Stoppers tip received in February alleged that she was in possession of child porn files.

Deputies contacted he at her home, and she allowed a deputy to do a preliminary search of her laptop. According to an arrest report, the deputy found about 50 images of child porn, including some images that were of children as young as toddlers.

The porn images were found in a folder on the laptop where it appeared the trash bin had accidentally been moved, according to the ECSO report.

Ballard “became hysterical and repeatedly asked if she was going to jail,” the report states. She then confessed, according to the report, that “she had an interest” in child porn and state that she had been viewing and receiving child porn for five years.