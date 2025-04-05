Central Water Water Works Says Over 1,000 Customer Bills Were Apparently Lost In The Mail

April 5, 2025

Over 1,000 Central Water Works customers may not have received their bills this month after the bills were apparently lost in the mail.

The utility says the customer bills were taken to the McDavid Post Office for processing on March 25, and they were sent from there to the main Pensacola post office on Jordan Street. But Central now says that they don’t believe any of the bills were ever delivered to customers, and as of Friday afternoon they have received no explanation from the post office.

Central customers can call the office to find out the amount they owe this month, or register for their online billing system here. The online site will allow customers to view their bills back to January 2024, but the site is not yet set to take online payments. Online payments should be made available beginning in June.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 