Escambia Animal Shelter Has Free Cat And Dog Adoptions Through July 31

The animal shelter in Escambia County has free cat and dog adoptions through the end of July.

Adoptions are free for cats and dogs one year or older through Wednesday, July 31. Puppies are available for $50 and kittens are $25. An $11 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

“We are so excited to participate in the Bissell adoption event again,” said Escambia County Director for the Department of Animal Welfare John Robinson. “These events provide us with an opportunity to allow our community to see all of the wonderful dogs and cats that we currently have available at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center. We encourage you to come visit us over these next three weeks and meet our amazing animals who are ready to be part of a family.”

Robinson emphasized that while Bissell’s event makes adoptions even more affordable for families, it also raises awareness for pets that are sometimes overlooked in the shelter.

“We have over 200 pets available for adoption, and our team understands it can be overwhelming to walk through the kennels if you don’t know what you’re looking for,” said Robinson. “We’re here to help with the entire process. Let us make it easy for you to complete your family by helping you find the perfect pet.”

View all adoptable pets at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center on 24petconnect.com.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.