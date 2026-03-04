Former Escambia Firefighter Assigned To Beulah Gets 75 Years In Federal Prison For Child Porn

A former firefighter assigned to the Beulah Fire Station has been sentenced to 75 year in federal prison on child porn charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 48-year-old Garey Anthony Buscaino had a decade long pattern of producing and possessing child porn.

Multiple victims of Buscaino’s crimes were present at the sentencing hearing in federal court. In addition to serving 75 years in federal prison, Buscaino was ordered to pay approximately $30,000 in restitution to the victims. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

“Protecting our children from exploitation and the predations of sick individuals like this offender remains one of my office’s highest priorities. I deeply appreciate the outstanding investigative work of our state and federal law enforcement partners who helped stop this predator from continuing to sexually exploit minor children and brought him to justice. As this substantial prison sentence demonstrates, my office will relentlessly pursue offenders who victimize our children, prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law, and seek maximum punishment for their heinous crimes,” said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida John P. Heekin.

Court documents reveal that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user in Northwest Florida possessed what appeared to be child pornography in a cloud account. Upon looking into the account and obtaining a search warrant for it, law enforcement determined that it not only contained child pornography from the internet but also what appeared to be hidden camera produced pornographic videos of unsuspecting minor females.

Based upon the content of the cloud account, and further investigation, FDLE linked the account to Buscaino and obtained a search warrant for his local residence and the Beulah firehouse. Located within, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force seized dozens of electronic devices from the defendant.

“Our agents worked diligently to identify the offender and secure the evidence needed to protect these victims,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “We appreciate the strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida in ensuring this individual is held fully accountable and cannot harm another child. Protecting Florida’s children is one of our highest responsibilities, and we will continue to pursue anyone who seeks to exploit them.”

Prosecutors said those devices contained hidden camera produced porn videos of five minor females in various states of undressing in bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as thousands of graphic images and videos of sexual child abuse from the internet. Some of these images and videos captured victims as young as toddlers being sexually abused, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This sentence reflects the seriousness of these crimes and the unwavering commitment of Homeland Security Investigations to protect children from exploitation,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nicholas G. Ingegno. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure offenders are brought to justice and victims receive the support they deserve.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice and led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Divisions Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), it marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.