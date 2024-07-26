Two Century Correctional Officers Charged With Smuggling Drugs Into The Prison

Two Century Correctional Institution correctional officers have been were arrested this week for

Ysuna Myteria Staples, age 29 of Atmore, was charged with delivery of synthetic cannabinoids and smuggling contraband into a prison.

Brandi Shaniece Major, age 29 of Mobile, was charged with delivery of synthetic cannabinoids, smuggling contraband into a prison, and trafficking methamphetamine.

All of the charges are felonies.

In February, Staples and Majors were subject to random “pat-downs” before entering the prison for their shifts.

“During these pat-downs, items were felt on each officer’s person that appeared to be contraband,” an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy wrote in his report.

According to the arrest report:

Major was asked and voluntarily removed three plastic packages from her pants that contained 166.5 grams of methamphetamine and 269 grams of MDPV (methylenedioxypyrovalerone, commonly known as “bath salts”).

Staples was asked and voluntarily removed a single plastic package of 165.5 grams of spice.

The incident was captured on Century CI surveillance cameras.

Major was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Staples was released on a $30,000 bond.