Cottage Hill Cleanup Set For April 9

A neighborhood cleanup for residents in Cottage Hill will take place Wednesday, April 9. This is a chance for residents to dispose of items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge.

Yard debris is eligible for removal during this cleanup.

Only residents in the designated cleanup area can participate in the neighborhood cleanup. All items for pickup should at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup.

Items eligible for removal include:

Household appliances and electronics

Household junk and debris

Bicycles and toys

Old furniture and mattresses

Barbecue grills

Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)

Tires (limit 10 per household)

Items NOT eligible for removal include:

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)

Explosives or ammunition

Auto parts

Dirt or sod

Vehicles or vessels

55-gallon drums of fluids

Since 2016, more than 7,435 tons (16,393,574 pounds) of waste have been disposed of through the Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program. During neighborhood cleanups, crew members and volunteers visit different neighborhoods in the county to remove a variety of debris and waste free of charge.