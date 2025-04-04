Escambia Public Schools To Host Teacher Hiring Event

Escambia County Public Schools is hosting an in-person Teacher Hiring Event to fill teacher positions for the 2025-2026 school year.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 3 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Washington High School, 6000 College Parkway in Pensacola.

All interested persons must have a bachelor’s degree or higher, complete the on-line application to attend the hiring event, and must submit official transcripts before the day of the hiring event. Full-time teaching positions at all grade levels will be available for the 2025-2026 school year.

Applicants should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and job offers, and must bring their resume and identification cards. Onboarding will be completed at the hiring event with our teams from Human Resources and Risk Management departments.

“We want our schools to be fully staffed for the new school year in August and persons interviewing may have the opportunity to secure a teaching position before leaving the event,” said ECPS Director of Human Resource Services Melia Adams. “We need educators who will make a great impact on the lives of our kids.”

School administrators and staff will be conducting interviews. Available instructional positions include English, math, science, social studies, music and art education, elementary education, special education and foreign languages. New teachers’ starting salary is $48,300 and benefit packages will be explained.

Visit https://apps2.winocular.com/escambia/jobs/Jobpost.exe and click on “2025-2026 Teacher Hiring Event (In-Person).” Application deadline is May 1, 2025. Applicants will receive an email notification if eligible to attend.