Clouds Friday And Saturday; Rain By Sunday
April 4, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
