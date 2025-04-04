Clouds Friday And Saturday; Rain By Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.