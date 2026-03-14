Northview Beats L.E.A.D. Academy, Tate Softball Slips To WFHS

BASEBALL

Northview 14, L.E.A.D. Academy 4

The Northview Chiefs defeated L.E.A.D. Academy of Pace 14-4 on Friday night in Bratt.

Mason went 3-4 for the Chiefs with three RBIs. Grayden Sheffield, Gauge Harrison, Jase Portwood, and Sam Reid had two RBIs each.

For a photo gallery, click here.

First on the mound, Portwood earned the win for the Chiefs, allowing no hits and no runs in three and two-thirds innings, walking two and striking out six.

SOFTBALL

West Florida 3, Tate 2

The West Florida Lady Jags defeated the Tate Lady Aggies 3-2 on Friday night at WFHS.

Sarah Mitchell went six innings for the Aggies, allowing two hits, three earned runs, walking four and striking out seven.

Ke’Anna Smith had one RBI for Tate as she went 1-3 at the plate. Jordyn Banks and Brelynn Morris each also had one hit for Tate.

The Lady Aggies will take off for spring break, returning with a road trip to Escambia on March 26.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.