Work Set To Begin Soon On Cantonment Winn-Dixie Conversion To New Aldi Store

Work will soon begin to convert the Winn Dixie in Cantonment into an Aldi store as the German company continues to open stores in Escambia County.

The county’s newest, and fourth, Aldi opened last week on Ninth Avenue, also from a converted Winn Dixie. A fifth store will open in the coming month at South Blue Angel Parkway, followed by Winn Dixie conversions in Cantonment and on Bayou Boulevard later this year.

A banner proclaims “This store is closing soon” outside the Cantonment Winn Dixie, while black and yellow “Store Closing Sale” signs dot the windows of the building. Inside, remaining items were clearanced, up to 98% off. (If you are curious, the greeting cards were marked down to 98% off, while most items were around 40% when we visited on Wednesday.) Most of the store was already cordoned off and empty.

An exact timetable for the Cantonment Aldi’s opening is not yet known.

Another Aldi is under five miles away in 20,000 square feet of a converted Winn Dixie on Nine Mile Road at Chemstrand Road. It opened a year ago on March 3, 2025. The new Nine Mile Aldi employed 15 people at opening, four of whom were employees at the former Winn Dixie.

Don’t Forget A Quarter. And A Bag.

Then there’s the quarter thing.

Shoppers must insert a quarter, much like a rental, for a shopping cart. When the cart is returned, the quarter is returned, eliminating the need for employees to round up buggies in the parking lot.

If you want to bag your purchases, you’ll need to bring your own reusable bags or purchase one of Aldi’s. A large reusable shopping bag is under a buck.

Why shop Aldi?

“So, I think what we say a lot of times is the price brings them in the door, and the quality brings them back,” Heather Moore, vice president of Aldi’s Loxley Division told NorthEscambia.com during the Nine Mile Road store grand opening. ”So, the first thing that customers are going to notice we’ve never been in Aldi is how inexpensive the products are. So, we are going to save them a ton of money on the stuff they buy every day. Whether it’s fresh produce or fresh meat. We get that stuff in every day.”

She said all of the products will meet or beat the national brand, backed by a double quality guarantee. About 90% of the products are private-label, Aldi exclusive brands with about one-in-three products are award winning.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.