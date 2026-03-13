Quintette Neighborhood Cleanup Set For March 18

A neighborhood cleanup for residents in Quintette will take place Wednesday, March 18. This is a chance for residents to dispose of items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge.

Only residents in the designated cleanup area can participate in the neighborhood cleanup. Please have all items for pickup at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Items left at the curb outside of the cleanup area will not be collected.

Items eligible for removal include:

ehold appliances and electronics

Household junk and debris

Bicycles and toys

Old furniture and mattresses

Barbecue grills

Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)

Tires (limit 10 per household)

Yard debris

Items NOT eligible for removal include:

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)

Explosives or ammunition

Auto parts

Dirt or sod

Vehicles or vessels

55-gallon drums of fluids

During neighborhood cleanups, crew members and volunteers visit different neighborhoods in the county to remove a variety of debris and waste free of charge.