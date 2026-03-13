Annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Farm Auction Is Saturday

The 50th Annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Club Farm Equipment Auction will be held Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The auction includes not only farm equipment, but also household items like tools and small equipment, lawn and garden items, antiques and more.

The sale will take place at the Walnut Hill Community Center, 7850 Highway 97, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School. Items will be received for auction from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday.

Ten percent of the final price will be assessed to the buyer for all lots sold, with a $500 maximum. There is a $5 minimum fee per lot. Settlement must be made the day of the sale with cash, check, cashier’s check, or credit card. All sellers will be paid by check in the mail.

Concessions will be available.

For more information or consignments, call (850) 324-3358.

Pictured: In 2025, Hundreds attended the annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Club farm equipment auction in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.