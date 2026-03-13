Beulah Middle School To Host Open Farm Day On Saturday

Beulah Middle School FFA is inviting the community to experience agriculture in action at its annual Open Farm Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Families are encouraged to join FFA members for a hands-on morning on the school farm. Guests will have the opportunity to walk the farm, meet a variety of animals, and shop plants in the greenhouse. The event is designed to showcase the many ways agriculture impacts our daily lives while highlighting the hard work and leadership of Beulah Middle’s FFA members.

The event is family-friendly and open to the public. Visitors should drive around the left side of the school to the back and walk across the grass to access the farm.

The family event is free. Beulah Middle School is located at 6001 West Nine Mile Road.

