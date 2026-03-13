Court Records: Woman Fatally In Escambia, Alabama, Was Pregnant

A woman fatally shot March 6 near Brewton was pregnant, according to court records.

Renotta Renee Seltzer, 46, was charged with the shooting death of 27-year-old Anasty “Anna” Brown on McGougin Road near Brewton. According to court documents, Brown was pregnant at the time of her death.

Sheriff Heath Jackson, said Seltzer confessed to murder. She remains in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office investigation continues.