Northview Wins: Womack Homers In Softball; Portwood Hits Two Homers In Baseball

March 13, 2026

SOFTBALL

Northview 3, Niceville 1

The Rural Division state runner-up Northview Chiefs beat the 5A state runner-up Niceville Eagles 3-0 Thursday night in Niceville.

Northview’s Peyton Womack put the Chiefs on the board first with a solo home run to center field. Womack and Avery Stuckey each added two hits. Stuckey had two RBIs, while Womack had one.

Mikayla McAnally went the distance in the circle, surrendering four hits and two runs in a seven-inning complete game, walking one and striking out five.

The Northview Lady Chiefs will return to action after spring break, hosting Baker on March 24.

BASEBALL

Northview 4, T.R. Miller 1

Jase Portwood hit two home runs to drive in three as the Northview Chiefs beat the T.R. Miller Tigers 4-1 Thursday night. Northview’s other run came on a wild pitch in the fourth.

On the mound, Jackson Bridges earned the win for the Chiefs, giving up one hit and one unearned run in five innings, walking four and striking out seven. Bryant Mason pitched two innings, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out two.

The Chiefs will look for another win Friday at 6 p.m. as they host L.E.A.D. Academy.

