Sunny Days Through Sunday, Rain Sunday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: Areas of frost. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Areas of frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.