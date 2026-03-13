Dump Truck Left Hanging Over Escambia Bay Bridge After Tire Blowout

A blown tire sent a dump truck partially off the I-10 Escambia Bay Bridge on Friday morning, leaving part of the truck hanging over the bay.

The crash happened around 7:10 a.m. on I-10 eastbound. The Florida Highway Patrol said the “dump truck experienced a tire rupture and lost control.” It overturned and struck the wall of the bridge.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Pensacola, was able to safely exit the vehicle. He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.