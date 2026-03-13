Dump Truck Left Hanging Over Escambia Bay Bridge After Tire Blowout

March 13, 2026

A blown tire sent a dump truck partially off the I-10 Escambia Bay Bridge on Friday morning, leaving part of the truck hanging over the bay.

The crash happened around 7:10 a.m. on I-10 eastbound. The Florida Highway Patrol said the “dump truck experienced a tire rupture and lost control.” It overturned and struck the wall of the bridge.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Pensacola, was able to safely exit the vehicle. He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 