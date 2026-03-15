Strong Storms Possible Late Sunday Night; Lows Below Freezing Monday And Tuesday
March 15, 2026
Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible late Sunday night into early Monday morning with the passage of a strong cold front. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but a couple of tornadoes could be possible.
The cold front will keep highs in the middle 50s on a windy Monday. Overnight lows will drop below freezing in North Escambia on Monday and Tuesday nights.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
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