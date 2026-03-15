Strong Storms Possible Late Sunday Night; Lows Below Freezing Monday And Tuesday

March 15, 2026

Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible late Sunday night into early Monday morning with the passage of a strong cold front. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but a couple of tornadoes could be possible.

The cold front will keep highs in the middle 50s on a windy Monday. Overnight lows will drop below freezing in North Escambia on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 