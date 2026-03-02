NWS: EF1 Tornado Caused Damage On Poarch Creek Reservation Near Atmore

The National Weather Service has determined that damage on the Poarch Creek Reservation north of Atmore early Thursday morning was caused by an EF1 tornado.

The 12:53 a.m. tornado had an estimated peak wind of 100 mph and traveled for 0.63 miles with a maximum width of 80 yards. It was on the ground for approximately two minutes.

The tornado began in a field adjacent to the PCI Gym. The heavy part of a scoreboard was tossed 200 yards, while the lighter half was tossed about 500 yards away. The tornado also lifted a significant portion of roofing material on the gym and snapped a short power pole.

The tornado continued to the east-southeast, reaching its strongest point prior to crossing Lynn McGhee Drive where it snapped numerous small hardwood trees and pushed over several road signs. This is also where the tornado reached its peak width at approximately 80 yards.

After crossing Lynn McGhee Drive and Green Road, a softwood tree was snapped mid-trunk with large amounts of small tree debris and limbs scattered across the adjacent field.

The tornado continued weakening as it moved southeast and then east across Creek Drive, causing minor roofing and siding damage to buildings. The last visible damage point was along Jack Springs Road where a large oak tree was uprooted facing east-southeast.