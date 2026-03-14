PPD Officer Arrested For Allegedly Failing To Disclose HIV Status To Partner

March 14, 2026

A Pensacola Police Department officer has been charged with allegedly having sexual intercourse with someone without informing them of his HIV status.

According to Escambia County Jail records, Pierce Avery Cotton, 32, was charged with third degree felony “crime against person — HIV infected person having sex without informing partner.” He was released Friday afternoon on a $10,000 bond.

In a brief statement released Friday afternoon, a PPD spokesperson said, “On March 13, 2026, the Pensacola Police Department arrested PPD Officer Pierce Cotton, charged with Florida State Statute 384.24(2).”

F.S. 384.24(2) states:

“It is unlawful for any person who has human immunodeficiency virus infection, when such person knows he or she is infected with this disease and when such person has been informed that he or she may communicate this disease to another person through sexual intercourse, to have sexual intercourse with any other person, unless such other person has been informed of the presence of the sexually transmissible disease and has consented to the sexual intercourse.”

PPD said Cotton is currently on administrative leave, and an Internal Affairs investigation is ongoing. The department said no further details will be released at this time.

Cotton is pictured in a February 2023 PPD photo. His mugshot is exempt from disclosure under Florida law.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 