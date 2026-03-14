Navy JROTC Students In Escambia County Ordered to Stop Wearing Uniforms, Gear

Members of the Navy JROTC at high schools in Escambia County are being told not to wear their uniforms, gear, or any other NJROTC clothing on or off campus for now. The order from the NJROTC comes after a gunman opened fire in an ROTC classroom at Old Dominion University in Virginia on Thursday, killing an instructor and injuring two others.

Escambia County School Superintendent Keith Leonard said the directive came directly from the Navy, and Escambia County schools, including Northview, will comply.

Two ROTC programs in Escambia high schools are affiliated with other branches of service. Tate High School has an Army ROTC program, while Pensacola High School has an Air Force unit.

Leonard said the district is staying in contact with the Army and Air Force ROTC commands for any possible directives, but as of Friday evening nothing had been issued.

The superintendent noted that next week is Spring Break for Escambia schools.

Pictured: A recent NJROTC Annual Military Inspection at Northview High School. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.