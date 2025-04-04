Padgett Homers As Tate Softball Shuts Out Niceville; Tate Baseball Falls

April 4, 2025

SOFTBALL

Tate 3, Niceville 0

Jordan Smith recorded 21 outs as the Tate Lady Aggies shut out Niceville 3-0 Thursday night in Cantonment. She gave up three hits and no runs in seven innings while striking out none and walking none.

Mykamia Padgett has one RBI for Tate as she went 1-3 with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to center field. Kara Wine went 2-3. Kaylie Mitchell and Kinzlee Biggs each added one hit.

Friday night, the Tate Lady Aggies will host the West Florida Jags in the annual Strike Out Cancer game at 7:00.

BASEBALL

West Florida 5, Tate 2

The West Florida Jaguars defeated the Tate Aggies 5-2 Thursday night in Cantonment.

Zane Warrington took the loss for Tate in six innings, surrendering five runs (four earned) on five hits, walking four and striking out four. Nate Connors was on the mound for one inning, striking out two while allowing no hits and no runs.

Up next, Tate will travel to Navarre on Friday for a 7:00 game.

Pictured: Mykamia Padgett homered Thursday night for the Tate Lady Aggies. Photo for NorthEscambia.com , click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 