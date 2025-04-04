Padgett Homers As Tate Softball Shuts Out Niceville; Tate Baseball Falls

SOFTBALL

Tate 3, Niceville 0

Jordan Smith recorded 21 outs as the Tate Lady Aggies shut out Niceville 3-0 Thursday night in Cantonment. She gave up three hits and no runs in seven innings while striking out none and walking none.

Mykamia Padgett has one RBI for Tate as she went 1-3 with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to center field. Kara Wine went 2-3. Kaylie Mitchell and Kinzlee Biggs each added one hit.

Friday night, the Tate Lady Aggies will host the West Florida Jags in the annual Strike Out Cancer game at 7:00.

BASEBALL

West Florida 5, Tate 2

The West Florida Jaguars defeated the Tate Aggies 5-2 Thursday night in Cantonment.

Zane Warrington took the loss for Tate in six innings, surrendering five runs (four earned) on five hits, walking four and striking out four. Nate Connors was on the mound for one inning, striking out two while allowing no hits and no runs.

Up next, Tate will travel to Navarre on Friday for a 7:00 game.

Pictured: Mykamia Padgett homered Thursday night for the Tate Lady Aggies. Photo for NorthEscambia.com , click to enlarge.