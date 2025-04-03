$200,000 And Counting: Tate Softball’s Strike Out Cancer Game Is Friday

Tate Aggie softball’s annual Strike Out Cancer Game will be this Friday as they add to over $200,000 raised for the fight against cancer.

The Lady Aggies will host the West Florida Jaguars at 5 p.m. for junior varsity with the varsity game beginning about 7 p.m. There are no advance ticket sales; admission is donations only at the gate. There will also be auction items and “Chase the Aggie” for children by donation.

Full concessions, fish dinners, jambalaya dinners, and more will be available for purchase. All gate fees, concessions and donations will benefit Rally Gulf Coast, the Keeping Abreast Foundation and the Baptist Healthcare Mammography Program.

Last year’s Strike Out Cancer Game raised $25,183.

The first year, they raised $2,550 and didn’t know if they would ever beat that mark.

The game has now raised over $200,000 for cancer awareness and research in 14 years.

For more photos from last year, click here.

Pictured: Last year’s Tate Aggies Strike Out Cancer Game. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.