Northview Lady Chiefs Knock Off Undefeated Jay (With Gallery)

The Northview Lady Chiefs handed the top-ranking Jay Royals their first loss of the season 9-5 on a misty Thursday night in Bratt.

Jamison Gilman opened in the circle for the Chiefs. The senior allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) in three innings, walking two and striking out none. Mikayla McAnally pitched four innings in relief, allowing two hits and three runs (one earned) while striking out five and walking two.

“We just fought hard tonight. We made some errors; we are still working on mental errors,” Northview coach Amy Holland said after the big win. “More than anything, this team here is not laying down. They are fighting out and they’re finding ways to win. We scored a lot of points on two outs tonight, and that just tells you right they are not laying down, they’re not going to give up, and we’ve got a long way to go.”

Layna Lowry pitched five and two-third innings for the Royals, surrendering 10 hits and nine runs with three strikeouts and one walk.

Bailey Burkette led the Lady Chiefs with three RBIs as she went 2-4. Riley Brooks, Aubrey Hadley, and Avery Stuckey each added two hits.

Kiley Samford and Lowry had two hits each for Jay, while Kaylee Gilbreath recorded two RBIs.

The Lady Chiefs will host Navarre at 5:30 p.m. Friday, while Jay’s next game will be against West Florida on April 8.

