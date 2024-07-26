More Details Released In Case Of Man Accused Of Killing Estranged Wife

More details have been released in the case of an Escambia County man is accused of murdering his estranged wife, who was reported missing, and a dog.

Timothy Joseph Kramer, 51, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder for the death of his wife, 47-year-old Rosa Maria Kramer, and aggravated animal cruelty for the shooting death of the dog.

An arrest reports says Rosa Kramer left her husband Timothy about two weeks ago and had been living with someone else.

About 6 a.m. Tuesday, she returned to the couple’s former home in the 2600 block of Hillcrest Avenue, about a block from Longleaf Elementary School, in order to collect her belongings before he was to return home from work about 8 a.m.

The report states he actually got off from his overnight job at PetSmart on Davis Highway and returned home about 5 a.m. and parked his truck in the backyard of the home in an attempt to conceal it behind a privacy fence, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rosa Kramer was reported missing after she missed taking her father to a doctor’s appointment.

The report states a concerned individual called and texted her phone several times with no response. He then messaged her on Facebook, receiving a reply that she was having a drink at the beach. The arrest report states the man messaged back saying “Timothy better not have done anything,” to which a reply was received stating “he did nothing but give me my stuff and I left”.

About 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice that 47-year-old Rosa Maria Kramer was missing and was last seen about 6 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said that time that she was in the company of Timothy Kramer.

The ECSO pinged the phone of both Kramers, with only response from Timothy’s phone at a Milton apartment complex.

The report states Milton Police located him there with a woman who said Timothy contacted her and said he had just shot Rosa in self-defense. Deputies found that her story was true, and she was not charged as an accessory.

Deputies went to the Hillcrest Avenue home and found Rosa deceased in a bedroom with two gunshot wounds, one of which was in her head. A dog was also found with a gunshot wound to the mouth. It was transported to a veterinarian for treatment but later died.

Timothy Kramer requested a lawyer and refused to speak to investigators, the report says. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning without bond.