Flood Warnings Extended For Escambia And Perdido Rivers

Flood warnings have been extended for both the Escambia and Perdido rivers.

Here are details on both warnings:

ESCAMBIA RIVER

For the Escambia River near Century, minor flooding is forecast from Monday evening to Friday afternoon.

At 12 a.m. Tuesday, the river was at 16.68 feet and rising. The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 19.3 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

At 19.0 feet, low lying pastures will flood. Cattle should be moved to higher ground.

PERDIDO RIVER

For the Perdido River near Barrineau Park, minor flooding is forecast from Monday afternoon to Friday morning

At 12 a.m. Tuesday, the river was at 18.18 feet and rising. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday to a crest of 19.7 feet. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

At 17.6 feet, water reaches the first floor of Adventures Perdido River office building.

Pictured: The Barrineau Park bridge over the Perdido River between Florida and Alabama closed Monday due to flooding.