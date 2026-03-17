Carol Ann (Ward) Driver

Carol Ann (Ward) Driver passed away on March 12, 2026, at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. She was 83 years old.

Carol Ann was born on September 14, 1943, in Atmore, Alabama, at Greenlawn Hospital to Ernest and Frances Ward. She was raised in Walnut Hill, Florida, and later in life moved to her husband James Lloyd Driver’s home in Loxley, Alabama.

She graduated from Ernest Ward High School in Walnut Hill, Florida, where she was honored as Senior Class Homecoming Queen, Drum Major, and Lead Majorette. Her senior class also voted her “Beauty.” She was active in sports and played both softball and volleyball.

Carol Ann was a lifelong member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Walnut Hill, Florida, where she attended faithfully for many years. Later in life, after moving to her husband James Lloyd Driver’s home in Loxley, Alabama, she regularly attended Loxley Church of God, now known as Loxley Church, while continuing to return to Walnut Hill Baptist Church for special gatherings and homecoming services.

Carol Ann loved her family and was known for her joyful spirit. She enjoyed laughing, baking, cooking, playing the piano, watching westerns, and getting her hair and nails done. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and cherished every moment shared with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Frances Ward; her brother, Jeff Ward; her husband, James Lloyd Driver; and her daughters, Lisa Littles and Lynn Driver.

She is survived by her children, Lana Pulido (Raul Pulido), Luci Parmer (Bryan Parmer), and Horace Lloyd Driver.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Reid Carrillo, A.J. Sappenfield, J.D. Sappenfield, Justice Smith, Samantha Langham (Chase Langham), Raul Pulido, and Sabrina Pulido.

She is further survived by her great-granddaughter, Lennox Langham.

She is also survived by her siblings, Judy Eicher (Wallace Eicher) and Harry Ward (Judy Ward).

Carol Ann will be remembered for her warmth, laughter, and the love she shared with her family and friends. Her senior quote was, “Leave with no tears and few regrets.”

Active pallbearers will be Reid Carrillo (grandson), Raul Pulido (grandson), Vic Eicher (nephew), Brett Ward (cousin), Chase Langham (granddaughter Samantha Langham’s husband), and Julio Atenza (family friend).

Honorary pallbearers will be A.J. Sappenfield (grandson), J.D. Sappenfield (grandson), Justice Smith (grandson), Lloyd Duncan (brother-in-law), Tim Gibbs (niece Gina Gibbs’ husband), Charles Driver (cousin), and Jeff Smith (family friend).

Ladies of the Privy Chamber will be Kathy Baker (sister-in-law), Katherine Breeden (sister-in-law), Marilyn Bridges (cousin), Lynn Wilson (family friend), Sue Crook (caregiver and family friend), and Neak Charnease (family friend).

Ladies in Waiting will be Samantha Langham (granddaughter), Sabrina Pulido (granddaughter), Lennox Langham (great-granddaughter), Mary Helen O’Quin (cousin), Joyce Dempsey (family friend), and Alicia Williams (family friend).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sue Crook, her caregiver, for the kindness, compassion, and friendship she shared with Carol Ann.

Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Loxley Church with Lead Pastor Kevin Mills, located at 5220 S Hickory Street, Loxley, Alabama 36551.

Celebration of Life funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Walnut Hill Baptist Church with Lead Pastor Ted Bridges (cousin), located at 5741 Arthur Brown Road, Walnut Hill, Florida 32568.

Burial will follow in the Driver family plots at Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, where Carol Ann will be laid to rest beside her husband, James Lloyd Driver.

Arrangements are being handled by Mack Funeral Home in Robertsdale, Alabama.