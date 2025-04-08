Flooded Bridges Remain Closed Until Inspections

Several North Escambia roads and bridges remained closed Tuesday morning following flooding caused by over a foot of rain Sunday night and Monday. The water has receded and some of the bridges, but they won’t reopen until they are inspected for any damage or dangers.

(The list below and our social media posts will be updated as we receive word that bridges have reopened.)

CLOSED AS OF DAYBREAK TUESDAY:

Pine Forest Road (Walnut Hill) — North of Arthur Brown

Arthur Brown @ Brushy Creek

O.C. Phillips Road @ Brushy Creek

Pineville @ Brushy Creek

Barrineau Park Road bridge over Perdido River into Alabama

For more photos, click here.

Brushy Creek overflowed and closed the bridges on Arthur Brown Road, Occie Phillips Road, and Pineville Road, all west and southwest of Walnut Hill.

A portion of Pine Forest Road just north of Arthur Brown Road completely collapsed at a drainage culvert due to rushing water. Sometime before daybreak, the driver of Chevrolet pickup truck hit the sinkhole in the dark, heavily damaging the truck. The driver was not injured.

Brushy Creek has overflowed the bridges on Arthur Brown Road, Occie Phillips Road and Pineville Road.

All of the bridges must be inspected by Escambia County Engineering staff to ensure the structures are safe before they are reopened. They will be inspected after the water recedes enough to allow staff to access underneath.

The Barrineau Park Road bridge over the Perdido River at the Florida/Alabama state line was overtopped by the river, which is continuing to rise.

The flooding also caused Pine Forest Road north of Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill to collapse over culvert, closing the road.

Floodwaters also caused a major washout on the shoulders of Greenland Road at Pine Barren Creek, but the roadway remained open. The 32-foot steel and concrete culvert, constructed in 1955, is about one-third of a mile east of Highway 97 in Davisville. It was partially repaired Monday.

Radar estimates indicate over a foot a rain fell Sunday night into early Monday morning in the impacted areas.. The weather station at the Walnut Hill Fire Station recorded 8.15 inches of rain.

Pictured top: Arthur Brown Road at Brushy Creek west of Walnut Hill. Other photo locations are noted under each picture below. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Above: Road collapse caused by flooding on Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill.

Above: O.C. Phillips Road at Brushy Creek.

Above: Pineville Rod at Brushy Creek.

Above: Barrineau Park Road at the Perdido River.

Greenland Road washout in Davisville.