Molino And Beulah Christmas Parades Rescheduled, Century Tree Lighting Canceled

The weather has forced the cancelation or rescheduling of Christmas events in the North Escambia area.

Molino Christmas Parade

The Molino Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 13 at 11 a.m.

Parade Line up will be in a field at 4325 Crabtree Church Road at 10 a.m. Vehicles are $50, UTVs are $30, and horses are $20 each. No dirt bikes or ATVs are allowed. For more information, contact Kimberly King at Marcus Pointe, (850) 479-8337 ext. 136. To register online, click here. All proceeds from the parade, which is coordinated by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Molino, will go to families in need in the North Escambia area.

Beulah Christmas Parade

The Beulah Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for noon on Saturday, December 20.

To enter the parade, click here to download the application. Return the completed form to the address or email provided at the top.

Century Tree Lighting, Open House

Christmas events on Friday in Century have been canceled.

The Century Area Chamber of Commerce canceled the annual tree lighting ceremony and the chamber’s open house event. The town tree in Nadine Mccaw Park will still be illuminated throughout the season.

Pictured: The 2024 Molino Christmas Parade. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.